GoFundMe And Local Theater Group Join Forces To Save The Play

Students in Ohio decided they would not accept the homophobic decision of their school Administration to cancel the production of the high school play they were performing in. The high school: Hillsboro High School. The play in question: She Kills Monsters. The reason for the cancellation: “complaints about a gay character.”

However, the cancellation of the play was not the end of the story for these young actors and actresses. The creative students banded together and decided to perform the show at a local theater, free from any restrictions the school would have placed on the production. There was still an issue – money. Five thousand dollars needed to be raised for the project. Where else do people turn to when they need money raised – enter Go Fund Me,

“While the play is no longer sponsored by the school, we are planning to perform the show in the summertime as a community theatre project with a different venue. Without the show being sponsored by the school, though, we have no funds to produce it, which is why we need your help.”

The GoFundMe got the attention of Jake Zora, who reposted it to his 428,000 followers. Since October 28th the Tik Tok video has been viewed over 88,000 times. The goal of five thousand dollars set by the students has been more than quadrupled with over $22k raised to date and counting.

Laura Pickering-Polstra, a parent of one of the students in the production, posted a thank you to everyone for their support,

“I wanted to take a moment to tell you all how much your support, love, and encouragement have meant to all of Hillsboro’s theater kids. This week has been a roller coaster of emotions, but, thanks to you, no one will be silencing these human beings.”

I am mom of two of these Hillsboro students: my son plays Chuck & my daughter, the Narrator. All of the kids in this play are great, and I’m very proud of the way they’ve handled this injustice. Thanks for spreading the word. #shekillsmonsters #timetoshaketheworld — L Pickering-Polstra (@SorchaElspeth) October 24, 2021

Upworthy reported that,

“the inclusion of a gay character in the school play led to a parent meeting where questions were raised about it’s sexual content. The theater students believe that the play was ultimately canceled due to the prodding of Jeff Lyle, an influential pastor.”

Responding to that statement, Lyle sent an email to WCPO writing that the play,

“Is inappropriate for a number of reasons that conflict with religious beliefs, including implied sexual activity between unmarried people, foul language and innuendo.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Sources: Upworthy