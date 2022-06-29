Going Head Over Heels for These 2000s Heartthrobs

The 2000s were indeed iconic years for music, films, series, and fashion. It was an era wherein MTV’s top hits were a no skip, from Britney Spears’ Toxic to Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell’s Drop It Like It’s Hot.

Aside from that, Disney and Nickelodeon series and their stars were a big deal back then, and they made a huge impact on teenagers during those years. Speaking of which, the year 2000s were also jam-packed with heartthrobs who stole the hearts of many, and here they are in 2022!

1. Chace Crawford

2. Corbin Bleu

3. Chad Michael Murray

4. Taylor Lautner

5. Paul Rudd

6. Zac Efron

7. Usher

8. Shane West

9. Drake

10. Jonas Brothers

Need not to say, the 2000s was a great era!

Source: Women’s Health