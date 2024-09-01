Gold In Greece, Pecs Parade + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo, who went “vrom vrom” in Greece.

Advertisement

Rory Hunter’s golden smile:

Chase Carlson understood the assignment:

Advertisement

Josh Mair looking lean and clean in his gym selfie:

Advertisement

Derrick Henry had snack time on his mind:

Advertisement

Chris Bednarik worked the weekend vibes:

Thara waxed poetic about his selfie smile:

Advertisement

Max Emerson has a new doubles partner:

Advertisement

Sterling Walker tried something new:

Advertisement

Petr Hollesch got out in the sun:

Adam Powell’s pumped pecs in the Pines:

Advertisement

Who’s been to see MegaWoof America?

Advertisement

All Joshua Bassett needs is a boat and a chiweenie and he’s good:

Advertisement

Flavio was feeling lazy:

Bringing you golden bear realness: