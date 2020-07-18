Goodbye Kyle, Hello “Vanderpump Dogs”-Lisa Vanderpump Gets The First Housewives Spin-Off On Peacock

Lisa Vanderpump herself proclaimed in one of her famed taglines “I’m passionate about dogs, just not crazy about bitches” and no truer words have been spoken. After departing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after almost a decade as the unofficial queen bee of the cast, Vanderpump made regular appearances on her #RHOBH spin off Vanderpump Rules this past season, where her passion project Vanderpump Dogs was featured prominently. Get ready to see more of these pampered pooches and we assume, the people that love them; People confirms that Vanderpump Dogs, a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules, is going to be airing on NBC Universal’s new streaming service Peacock, a rep for the network confirmed today.

Storyline-wise, we are unclear as to what the format will be, although cast member Lala Kent took a job at Vanderpump Dogs during the past season of Vanderpump Rules. Additionally, the dog rescue was featured prominently on the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as it launched the “Puppy-gate” storyline and launched the name “Lucy Lucy Apple Juice” into the Bravo stratosphere forever.

One things we might see on Vanderpump Dogs is the kind of LGBT representation that people have been yearning for from Vanderpump Rules. John Sessa is the Executive Director of Vanderpump Dogs, and has already been featured prominently in scenes involving the organization, hopefully opening the door for more diversity on the latest Bravo offering. As for Vanderpump’s words on the new show, after it was announced she simply tweeted “Well good morning …I’ve known about this for months lol… Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it’s announced,” she said.

