Goode As Gold-Gigi Goode Snags A People’s Choice Award

On the last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gigi Goode was the Season 12 runner up, as Milwaukee’s own Jaida Essence Hall snagged the crown after the series’ first virtual lip sync for your life, (another first for the landmark show). At this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards though, Goode was (as Mama Ru likes to say) “a winner baby”; grabbing the title of ‘The Competition Contestant Of 2020″

Goode’s victory adds to the litany of accolades that Drag Race received this year. RuPaul snagged his fifth consecutive Emmy for hosting, making Drag Race the most richly awarded competition series in Emmy history, with the show winning nineteen times since their 2009 debut. Goode’s next step were also likely to cause some buzz of their own, as she has walked for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show & recently landed a Shiseido social media partnership alongside fellow Drag Race sister Naomi Smalls.

Moving forward, there might be some more awards in the future for this groundbreaking and award-winning reality competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race has been renewed for Season 13 as well as All-Stars 6, both of which are expected to premiere in the near future.

