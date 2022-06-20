GOP Can’t Keep The Lights On In Texas, But Being Gay Is “Abnormal”

The war on the queer community in this country continues. After 21 people, including 19 fourth and fifth graders were massacred in their classroom by an 18-year-old Domestic Terrorist, the Texas GOP has been busy crafting laws and writing new platforms, most notably at the biennial convention held in Houston this past weekend.

But wait, these platforms have zero to do with common sense gun legislation. They also don’t have anything to do with fixing the power grid situation in the state. Nope, these new laws are aimed at Drag Queen Story Hour. What is about gay people that drive the GOP absolutely bonkers?

Over the weekend, the lying, cheating, sexist, homophobic, racist, and world-class douchebag, Senator Ted Cruz and his bottom-of-the-barrel fellow Republicans released a 40-page (who knew Republicans can even count to 40!) platform calling queer people, “abnormal.” (I would rather be gay than a Republican any day of the week.) There is a section in the platform titled “Homosexuality and Gender Issues,” where they also plan to “oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity.” Hey, assholes, my gender is not for you to decide or even comment on.

The hypocrisy and level of hatred are astounding. Do the majority of Texans, the majority of Americans, support this? This is 2022, for fuck’s sake. The platform document reads, “Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice. We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin.” As previously reported in The Hill,

“The section also opposes the use of public funds for homosexuality, transgender or diversity, and equity inclusion centers as well as for gender-affirming care — while supporting controversial counseling methods intended to “convert” members of the LGBTQ community. Texas does not have a law banning conversion therapy. A wave of anti-LGBTQ bills has flooded red states this year, with Republican-leading majorities specifically targeting the transgender community.”

The party of family values. As long as your family is white and hetero. However, not everyone in the party feels like this. The (cough, cough) Texas Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), a group of LGBTQ Republicans (oxymoron?!) challenged this new platform. Michael Cargill, acting chairman of the LCR spoke out exclaiming, “These are just crazy people. It’s a small minority of people that are being un-Christian-like and spewing this hateful language.” Anyone want to clue this idiot in on the fact that the Republican party does not give a flying fuck about queer people and would ship us off to concentration camps given the opportunity? Here is a video of him talking about how he feels. Good luck, I couldn’t even watch the whole thing, lol.

Senator Ted Cruz, who was not in Cancun this past weekend but at the Texas Republican Party convention is not a fan of Disney. He must have gotten his marching orders from Governor DeathSantis in Florida. Speaking about the new Pixar movie, “Lightyear,” which includes a same-sex kiss, the clueless Senator voiced his outrage,

“Like, just leave the kids alone. Consenting adults, you can do what you want to do, but this culture assault is driven by radical leftists who want to tear down America.”

I don’t know who is dumber, the GOP, or the people who hear the lies and hatred they spout and believe them. It’s neck and neck.

This is a developing story and Instinct Magazine will continue to report on these unwarranted, unprovoked attacks on our community. Maybe one day we won’t be writing up stories like these anymore. That’s doubtful though.

Every GOP candidate running for office in 2022 should be asked if they denounce the Texas state GOP’s official platform, which now calls being gay “an abnormal lifestyle choice.” The abnormal lifestyle choice here is being a hate-filled, radical MAGA. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 19, 2022

To all gay Republicans in Texas, your state GOP has decided to treat homosexuality as “an abnormal lifestyle choice.” The state Democratic party would never do this. Please switch parties and vote the bastards out. — Louie Gohmert’s Bailiff (@GohmertS) June 20, 2022

texas republicans are at an all out war on homosexuality and trans people

they declared homosexuality a abnormal behavior

they kicked out the gay republicans from their convention

this is just the beginning watch and see — vet fighting for what is right (@douglas76099873) June 20, 2022

Texas GOP banned gays from their convention, said homosexuality an abnormal lifestyle choice, that Biden’s victory in 2020 was illegitimate, and condemned any kind of gun control. Who do I call about giving Texas back to Mexico?#DemVoice1 #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica #TruBlue pic.twitter.com/uCGpxySGbC — LA Votes Blue in Georgia! #DemVoice1 🌊🌎💙 (@LALewman) June 20, 2022

The Texas GOP called my being gay an “abnormal lifestyle choice”. BUT I didn’t choose, it chose me! I was BORN THAT WAY & PROUD OF IT. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) June 20, 2022

{**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.​”}

Sources: The Hill, KXAN