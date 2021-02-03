Gorgeous Model David Radcliffe is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

David Radcliffe was someone who was brought to my attention courtesy of famed photographer Mack Sturgis. I featured Mack in our ongoing Photographer Series a couple of weeks back which included a shot of him where my jaw fell to the ground (can you blame me?)

Guys as beautiful as David get a bad reputation from some in our community as being one-dimensional. Meaning that all they have going for them is their looks and not much else (we need to get rid of these stereotypes, folks).

David is not that AT ALL. He’s the kind of guy you want to be around while (safely) out and about or in present days in front of your computer screen during a fun group Zoom meeting. He has an endearing personality and smile that will disarm even the nastiest of person.

And he’s funny to boot. Talk about being the entire package. Get to know more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I feel like this is a trick question! I think the most attractive thing about me is that I am a nice guy. But if you’re asking about physical attractiveness it’s probably my smile. At least that’s what most people say.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

See previous answer.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Ooooo good one. “Sexy” is a word I seldom use to describe a guy or say to him. There are lots of handsome, beautiful, gorgeous and “hot” men in the world. But there are very few “sexy” men. Because to me sexy is not only physical attractiveness but it encompasses everything else that a man is and can be. A sexy man is not only good looking to me but has a genuine heart, sincere character, is honest, kind, funny, smart, selfless, charitable, and most importantly empathetic to all life. If you can be all those things in my eyes…then you are a sexy man.

What is the proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I think the question answers itself. Being an openly gay man. Just being able to be me as I am and loved by family and friends.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Win the Powerball.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have found love, several times. The better question is if I have found “The One” and the answer is yes. Besides the fact that my Lion Cub is sexy (see above for definition of “sexy” lol), he loves me for who I am now and what I can still become even at this age. He loves all my strengths but understands all my weaknesses. Don’t get me wrong he ain’t perfect either! But I think that’s why this works so well. We do the best we can, we make mistakes, we communicate, we forgive and try harder and better. I know it sounds cliche but there are certain truths to be found in those.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Go ahead and laugh now. I do every time and proudly admit it: Independence Day.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Then, now and forever… Chris Hemsworth.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Ben & Jerry’s Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream and Bourbon.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

What’s a CD?

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

Fun, honored and grateful.