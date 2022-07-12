Graham Norton Gets Married In Secret Wedding

Good for Graham Norton.

The 59-year-old Irish TV presenter married his partner at Bantry House in West Cork, Ireland, according to Cork Beo. While the mysterious wedding was exclusive, having only 120 guests, some details of the event have leaked thanks to local reporters.

Several celebrities reportedly performed for the event, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, TikTok stars Cairde, and Scottish Singer Lulu. In addition, drag queen Panti Bliss performed as a DJ and a Riverdance troupe entertained guests.

According to the Irish Examiner, it’s looks like the marriage may have been on Saturday, July 9. Guests began arriving at Bantry House around lunchtime that day. But due to the military level of secrecy around the event, the details are unclear.

Then on Sunday, a blessing ceremony took place. Guests were seen gathering in the village of Ahakista for this event. The village is the location of Norton’s holiday home and tents were erected on the building’s grounds.

As one local told Cork Beo: “We knew Bantry House was closed for a private event, it was pretty common knowledge that it was a party for Graham and that it was to do with his marriage.”

“We were hearing all sorts of names, Lady Gaga, Elton John was supposed to be singing, we’ve not seen any of them but there’s been a big buzz around Bantry,” they added. “We could all hear the music from Bantry House on Saturday night – they certainly got the weather for it!”

While Graham Norton is a famous tv personality, he keeps his personal life very private. In fact, he has yet to reveal the identity of his now-husband. That said, we do know a bit about his romantic history. Norton dated Canadian software developer Trevor Patterson for two years before breaking up in 2013. He then dated a musical marketing consultant named Andrew Smith, but the two broke up in 2015. Norton also had an on-again, off-again relationship with Tina Burner of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The experiment lasted for about six months and it was a disaster,” Norton wrote in his 2014 memoir, The Live and Loves of a He Devil.

But now Graham Norton has gotten married. And while he’s kept many of the details a secret, we are happy to hear about the joyous occasion. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Source: Cork Beo, The Irish Examiner,