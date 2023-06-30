Graham Parkhurst Talks Breakout Role in Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’

Netflix’s new queer workplace dramedy Glamorous may be full of laughs, tears, and romantic twists, but there’s also plenty of eye candy for us to peek at.

From creator Jordan Nardino, Glamorous tells the story of Marco Meija (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming makeup artist whose life seems to be stuck in a rut until he lands a once in a lifetime job working for legendary model-turned-mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall). Tapping him for an important role within her makeup empire, Marco finally has a chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he truly is, and what is means for him to be queer.

Featuring an ensemble of queer actors, Glamorous is being hailed as one of the gayest shows ever to premiere on the streaming giant. Among the stellar cast includes breakout star Graham Parkhurst, who plays plays Parker, a self-proclaimed jock that symbolizes gay male perfection whose chance encounter with Marco leads to a game of pursuit.

Glamorous unpacks how Parker’s version of “gay male perfection” rubs up against Marco’s journey with gender non-conformity, and the role is a major breakthrough for the Canadian entertainer, who is best known for his work in theater. Some of his previous film and TV credits include The Umbrella Academy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Titans, as well as the Hallmark holiday film Boyfriends Of Christmas Past.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat more with Parkhurst about the series and his character, as well as working alongside Miss Benny and Cattrall, how the show adds new threads to the tapestry of queer representation, and how his journey with acting began.

Check out the full video interview below.

Graham Parkhurst (Parker)…

Follow Parkhurst: Instagram