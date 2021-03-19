Graham Says He’d Talk Until He ‘Fell Over’ To Stop The Equality Act

Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced he would talk until he “fell over to make sure the Equality Act doesn’t become law.”

The remark, which occurred during an interview on Fox News, was in response to President Biden’s suggestion that Senate Democrats consider bringing back the “talking filibuster” rule which existed when Biden joined the Senate in the 1970s.

Currently, the rules require 60 votes to close debate on legislation to move to the actual vote on a bill. Essentially, that means it takes a three-fifths majority to get to a vote. And with a 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats will need 10 Republicans to vote with them to get to a vote on the bill.

With a “talking filibuster,” anyone who wanted to block closing debate would have to continuously speak from the floor of the Senate without pause. No bathroom breaks, no snacks, no nothing.

Senate Democrats have been considering some change to the filibuster to not only help pass the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to protected classes of existing federal civil rights laws, but also HR1 – legislation that would expand voting access.

But Graham, of all people, attacking a federal LGBTQ rights bill didn’t sit well with many in the Twitterverse. Primarily because Graham has long faced rumors about being a gay closet case while voting against LGBTQ issues.

Now, we’re not saying Graham is gay. We’re just reporting that the insinuation has followed the never-married bachelor for years. AND – he votes against LGBTQ interests.

Just last summer, gay adult entertainment performer Sean Harding tweeted about “a homophobic republican senator” who “keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities.”

Harding added, “Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office?”

I cannot do this alone. If you’d be willing to stand with me against LG please let me know. — Sean Harding (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020

At the time, #LadyG and #LadyGraham began trending as some alleged that was the nickname for Graham used by sex workers.

So it’s no wonder that this week, following Graham’s comments about the Equality Act, the Twitterverse clapped back at the senator.

They will set up the fainting chaise lounge on the Senate floor to be ready if he gets the vapors, too. This bitch. Someone had me my smelling salts. #LadyG https://t.co/V08MRVYjnP — Keith Price (@Comedydaddy) March 18, 2021

@LindseyGrahamSC hates the #LGBTQIA community and wants to kill the #EqualityAct most likely because he’s jealous that he’s never had the courage to come out. So sad. #LindseyGraham — Joey says WEAR THE MASK 😷 (@llcooljoe) March 18, 2021

Closeted Senator willing to die during a filibuster to stop an LGBTQ rights bill from passing. Men will literally die screwing themselves over instead of going to therapy. #EqualityAct #LindseyGraham https://t.co/9ImKNAviQ8 — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) March 18, 2021

Bless his heart. Methinks Ladybug Lindsey doth protest too much. Lindsey Graham threatens to “talk until I fell over” to stop LGBTQ civil rights bill from passing https://t.co/N3HlRd8Oq0 — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) March 18, 2021

@LindseyGrahamSC Wouldn't it just be easier to just come out already? It's 2021! I'm sure your QOP cronies would support you! Oh, wait …https://t.co/FN7Tg3OvIM — WordProf (@swc_prof) March 18, 2021

Perfect Metaphor for GOP Hypocrisy

NATION'S MOST FLAMING CLOSET CASE THREATENS TANTRUMS IF EQUALITY ACT PASSES.https://t.co/Yxyt8kyiFT — Cranky Yankee (@cranky_yankee) March 18, 2021