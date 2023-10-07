Grammy Nominee Sufjan Stevens Shares Heartbreak with Fans

Distinguished singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens came out publicly on Friday, October 6th, in an Instagram post celebrating his latest album release and the love he shared with a former lover. It’s a touching story all around, so get your tissues ready.

Stevens, age 48, is most known to music buffs for his hit 2017 single Mystery of Love, which was heavily featured in the movie Call Me By Your Name. He’s released 36 albums, including collaborations, soundtracks and EPs, and his most recent catalog, Javelin, debuted on digital/streaming this Friday.

Advertisement

In a heartbreaking and heartwarming turn of events, Sufjan has dedicated Javelin to his late lover, Evans Richardson IV. Evans is reported to have passed away at the end of April, aged 43. This is the first time the rock singer and Michigan native has addressed his sexuality in a public manner. Although the length of their relationship is unconfirmed, they were first photographed in 2018 at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Sufjan’s Instagram post reads:

Advertisement

This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April. He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way. I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between. If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufjan (@sufjan)

Sufjan is a Grammy Award and Academy Award nominee who effortlessly weaves emotion into his music. Although I’m so sorry for his loss, I can only imagine this hardship will influence his lyrics in the most beautiful way.

Advertisement

While we all may not be able to relate to the first paragraph of his post, I’m sure we can all reflect on our daily lives and find meaning in his second paragraph. Thank you for the moment of clarity, Mr. Stevens, and here’s wishing you love and luck on your own healing journeys.

Source: New York Daily News