Grammy Winners Macy Gray And Bette Midler Said What About Trans-women?

If it don’t apply, let it fly. A saying, that I personally think more celebrities need to live by. But here we are, yet again, finding famous people earning their stay in the doghouse. Grammy winners Macy Gray and Bette Midler have found theirselves in hot water, for their TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist) comments and behavior.

While on a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the “I Try” singer told the (obnoxious) host that “just because you change your body parts doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray proclaims to know this as “fact.” While discussing gender identity, she also stated that “the whole he, she, they is getting confusing.”

“I totally agree, and I will say this and everybody’s going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman,” she said. “Sorry … I know that for a fact, like if you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery… Women go through a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.” -Macy Gray on Piers Morgan Uncensored

"Just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman, sorry." Don't miss Piers Morgan's interview with singer Macy Gray on tonight's show. TalkTV, 8pm.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/qHSNa6kXYx — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

Obviously, these comments were not going to go over well with a lot of people. Gray received major backlash, trending on Twitter with many users labeling her a TERF. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies of the community and a lot of black women took major offense to her remarks. Twitter users pointed out what they consider to be hate for the trans community, by Gray using her platform to malign an already oppressed group of people by invalidating them.

Amid the backlash, Gray tried to backpedal on her transphobic remarks. In a now deleted tweet, the singer says that her remarks on trans women and gender-affirming surgery were “GROSSLY misunderstood.” First they’re sour, then they’re sweet (but only after they get dragged by their wig on Twitter).

“I got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities… I’ve been a supporter since day one and never a fake one. my statement on piers morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood,” Gray added. “i respect everyone’s right to be whoever they wana be.” -Macy Gray via Twitter

While Macy Gray may sing the international hit song I Try, many of her fans are saying she in fact, tried it. And their sentiments are that it’s a little too late to try and apologize now.

It’s cute that people think #MacyGray, the one that didn’t know metal would set off a metal detector and answered a reporter’s question by finger banging her own mouth while cooing like an infant, now has anything wise or profound to say about gender representation. — Sheena Millar (@Arbitral) July 7, 2022

Millennial trans women don't need JK Rowling, Bette Midler & Macy Gray as childhood female heroes anyway… Not when Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Kylie Minogue, Oprah, Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Angelina Jolie & more all said TRANS RIGHTS w their whole chests 🏳️‍⚧️ — Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StrewthQueen) July 5, 2022

I honestly think that every logical thinking trans person understands the difference in between Male &Female…..🤷🏽‍♀️ That’s Never been MY debate!

My thing is……. IM NOT A MAN‼️and I stand on that wholeheartedly This confuses those that are Ruled by social Constructs — Ts Madison (@TsMadisonatl1) July 6, 2022

Honey listen @MacyGraysLife

In a round world…… there are women with male parts lol ‼️ pic.twitter.com/y5gYn61BVH — Ts Madison (@TsMadisonatl1) July 5, 2022

But Gray wasn’t the only singer that found herself in controversy, Bette Midler decided to join the trans people hate train. In a July 4 tweet, the legendary talent alluded that the recognition of trans-women is contributing to the erasure of cisgendered women, specifically their rights and identity.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!” -Bette Midler via Twitter

Many were shocked, considering Midler, 76, got her start performing in New York City bathhouses and is widely regarded as a gay icon. But the Hocus Pocus actress quickly tried to clarify her statements, insisting that she has “fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember.”

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. https://t.co/MlsATlrr1r. There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

I have always supported and adored, so be it.



But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

I think people have a hard time understanding the difference between the terms female and woman, when it comes to trans rights. Trans-women have been fighting for the right to be recognized as a woman. Their existence, in my opinion, will not combat nor erase that of a cisgendered female. And to think that this Roe v. Wade decision doesn’t effect the trans community, is indeed ignorant and transphobic. The LGBTQ+ community champions so many other marginalized groups, yet we receive the littlest of support. It seems like we’re the ones that they truly want to erase.

This article may contain opinions that reflect that of the writer and does not represent Instinct Magazine or its other contributing writers.

Source: People, Yahoo, The Hill