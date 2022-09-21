Grant Gustin Shares a Bittersweet Selfie Wearing ‘The Flash’ Costume

Grant Gustin recently posted an Instagram story wearing his ‘The Flash’ super suit, and he wrote a bittersweet caption along with it.

The 32-year-old actor wrote,

“Last first time putting the suit on for a season…”

The superhero T.V. series ‘The Flash’ currently has eight seasons released, and it will be returning for season 9 next year, which will be the final one for the show. This past August, the cancellation of The CW’s ‘The Flash’ was announced due to the network’s massive restructuring.

Gustin shared his thoughts on the cancellation of the series expressing,

“It’s been an incredible nearly 10 years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show. I’m very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can.”

And of course, fans of the show have also been sharing their feels on Twitter:

I still can’t believe that he’s going to be gone one day soon 😭 ( Grant Gustin’s Flash cause CW Flash is ending) pic.twitter.com/QhMbfHvW44 — Nick Halter (@flashfacts4real) September 13, 2022

I’m really gonna miss Grant Gustin as the Flash pic.twitter.com/QDccmzzX39 — Carlisle06 (@Carlisle06_art) September 20, 2022

Grant Gustin is the best version of The Flash ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LBMD3y4VhL — Nick Halter (@flashfacts4real) September 20, 2022

If Grant Gustin keeps this level of Instagraming up for the whole Flash S9 it is going to be an emotional year 😭 #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/E5f6uJAhw3 — Nick Halter (@flashfacts4real) September 15, 2022

One user also voiced out her opinion of wanting to see the actor as The Flash on the big screen saying,

“Give Grant Gustin the chance to the big screen and you won’t be disappointed. He is The Flash.

#TheFlash”

‘The Flash’ Season 9 will have 13 episodes, and it is scheduled to premiere in early 2023 on The CW.

Source: www.cbr.com