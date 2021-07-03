Grazer Also Updates Pronouns to He/They

Jack Dylan Grazer, the 17-year-old actor who rose to fame as Eddie Kaspbrak in the remake of Stephen King’s It and It: Chapter Two, has confirmed that they are a part of the LGBTQ community.

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

During an Instagram Live, a viewer point-blank asked Grazer, “are you gay?” He smiled and responded with, “I’m bi.”

Many of his 4.6 followers were also quick to notice that he updated his pronouns to he/they on his Instagram bio.

After the revelation, Grazer referenced his character Alberto Scorfano from the recent Disney-Pixar film, Luca, shouting, “Silenzio Bruno!” Although the film has received high praise from critics, many viewers think that the sea monster identities of the two leads is an allegory for the LGBTQ experience. After watching, it is not hard to understand why.

In Luca, Grazer’s character forms a dynamic bond with fellow sea-dweller Luca Paguro, voiced by Jacob Tremblay. On land, they hide their true selves in order to be accepted. With themes including keeping secrets from the ones you love, running away from home to explore and be yourself, and hiding a huge part of your identity from society, there is a lot in Luca that LGBTQ people can relate to.

Unfortunately, the film’s director, Enrico Casarosa, says that was not the film’s intention. Grazer has also made comments saying Alberto and Luca are just friends.

However, Grazer has played a LGBTQ character before. Last year, he received critical acclaim for his performance in HBO’s coming-of-age drama, We Are Who We Are, as Frazer Wilson, a queer 14-year-old who relocates from New York to a military base in Veneto with his two mothers.

Grazer’s other credits include the CBS series, Me, Myself, and I, which was cancelled after its first season, and the DC Extended Universe film, Shazam!

On behalf of Instinct Magazine, welcome to the family, Jack!