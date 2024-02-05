‘Great British Bake Off’s John Whaite Ties the Knot with Paul Atkins

John Whaite has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner Paul Atkins, and they recently shared some beautiful black and white photos from their very special day…

The 34-year-old ‘The Great British Bake Off’ star’s now-husband is an illustrator and graphic designer, and he announced their engagement back in July 2017. More recently, the couple announced that they got married via a joint Instagram post, where they shared that their wedding was held in New York City.

Advertisement

During their union, Whaite was wearing a leather jacket and kilt, while Atkins was also wearing a leather jacket and a pair of pants. The first and last photos show the lovely couple all smiles while walking the streets of New York City.

Advertisement

The second and third photo, on the other hand, are of Whaite and Atkins mid-kiss and hug, and you can just see the genuine love and happiness in their eyes. <3 Meanwhile, the lengthy caption of their wedding announcement post reads:

“Our big day in the Big Apple.

Mr & Mr.,” followed by a 2015 quote from Anthony Kennedy, who is a Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Advertisement

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family […] It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves […] They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right,” Whaite quoted Kennedy’s 2015 statement on same-sex equality.

You can see the newlywed couple’s full wedding post here:

Advertisement

Congratulations to the lovely couple, Whaite and Atkins! <3

Sources: attitude.co.uk, en.wikipedia.org