Greater Fort Lauderdale Hosts Back-to-Back Pride Galas in 2024!

Get ready to soak up the Florida sun, celebrate Pride, and experience a vibrant destination that welcomes everyone under the sun. Greater Fort Lauderdale, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant LGBTQ+ community, is gearing up to host two sensational events that promise fabulous fun in 2024. First up is the renowned Pride Fort Lauderdale, kicking off February 9 to 11, followed by the lively Lauderdale Tropical Bear Week from March 5 to 10. Both events are bound to create unforgettable memories, so let’s dive in and explore all the thrilling details they have in store.

Pride Fort Lauderdale – Celebrating 47 Years of Fabulousness!

As the oldest Pride celebration in the Sunshine State, Pride Fort Lauderdale is more than just an event – it’s a spirited commemoration of the milestones in the struggle for equal rights and a platform to shed light on the ongoing path to total equality.

Featuring colorful parades, exhilarating performances, and, of course, the world-class beaches of Greater Fort Lauderdale, the celebration brings together visitors from around the world and culminates with an epic two-day beach festival boasting three stages of entertainment, 150 vendors, headlining performances, and sunset concerts featuring top DJs.

The Parade: Marching to the Beat of Inclusivity

At the heart of Pride Fort Lauderdale is the spectacular Pride Parade, that winds through the city’s streets with dazzling floats, marching bands, and sparkling costumes. Imagine marching along scenic State Route A1A beside the picturesque Atlantic Ocean with nearly 100,000 spectators cheering you on. It will be a sight to behold and a feeling you’ll never want to forget – a moving testimony to the spirit of inclusivity and equality that Greater Fort Lauderdale wholeheartedly embraces.

Dine with Pride: Exploring Fort Lauderdale’s Culinary Scene

Did you know that Greater Fort Lauderdale has a culinary scene as vibrant and diverse as the parade itself? Wilton Manors, known as the “Island City,” is a vibrant LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood and home to an array of tasty restaurants and bars. Here, you’ll find options ranging from casual eateries to upscale dining establishments, each serving mouthwatering cuisine from all corners of the globe.

If you’re up for a seafood adventure, the waterfront restaurants along the Intracoastal Waterway have you covered. From succulent shrimp scampi to the iconic lobster roll, Greater Fort Lauderdale boasts a treasure trove of culinary delights waiting for you to indulge.

Tropical Bear Week: Where Fun Meets the Sun

If you think the fun ends with Pride Fort Lauderdale, think again. Following the Pride Fort Lauderdale celebrations, Lauderdale Tropical Bear Week blasts off on March 5. This event attracts bears from near and far who come together for an over-the-top, six-day celebration featuring more than a dozen events.

Tailored for bear enthusiasts and everyone who embraces the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community, the week begins with the VIP Welcome Pool Party at Solstice at Wilton. The excitement continues with the massive bear “gaythering” at venues in Wilton Manors – “the gayest place on Earth.” Beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach will also host signature beach parties, pool events, and block parties that promise endless fun.

If sailing is your thing, don’t miss the VIP Bear Cruise. Cruising the picturesque Intercoastal Waterway to downtown Fort Lauderdale and Port Everglades is an Instagrammable moment not to be missed.

So, mark your calendars and get set to sashay into 2024 in style! Whether you’re heading to Pride Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Tropical Bear Week, or simply want to enjoy Greater Fort Lauderdale’s captivating beaches, delectable dining, and lively nightlife, come and be part of a vibrant and all-embracing community that celebrates everyone under the sun.

For a deeper dive into all the festivities, explore visitlauderdale.com/lgbt.