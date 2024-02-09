Greater Fort Lauderdale – Our Diversity is Our Strength

Florida’s LGBT+ capital and one of the most progressive destinations in the United States, celebrates diversity and inclusion in every way, every day. It’s where Pride is the daily way of life.

Living here in the Fort Lauderdale area, you see the diversity, not only the diversity of people living here but as well the diversity of the individuals who visit. Walking on The Drive, the stretch along Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors where a majority of the gay bars and businesses are located, you can feel “it” in the air, you are welcomed, you fit in, you belong. And you become energized by people out and about being themselves. It truly is a magnificent gay mecca, and a mecca for all the letters in our alphabet community.

Richard Gray, Senior Vice President, Inclusion & Accessibility at Visit Lauderdale states:

“We embrace every segment of the LGBT+ community to make everyone feel welcome, comfortable and safe. We are especially proud that Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Oakland Park and Wilton Manors have earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.”

I could hear Gray saying all of that in his wonderfully soothing British accent. Instinct has known Richard Gray, his work, and dedication to our community and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Community for 26+ years. He represents Visit Lauderdale across the nation and globe, promoting his inclusive and diverse region of Florida.

In the Fall of 2022, Visit Lauderdale unveiled its new brand campaign “Everyone Under the Sun” at its annual marketing luncheon. The vibrant campaign reflects Greater Fort Lauderdale’s authentic, welcoming vibe and its inclusive community.

“This campaign goes to the heart of what makes our community great – the people and our diverse offerings. We now have a strong campaign that truly reflects who we are and shows how special Greater Fort Lauderdale is in every bold, beautiful, and surprising way. We are graciously welcoming everyone, and I mean everyone, to come join us and experience our tropical paradise rich with culture, flavor and unique experiences. Our diversity is our strength, and we are proudly telling this story to the world.”

Those were the words of Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. I will stand in any room and proclaim that Ritter is a champion for Greater Fort Lauderdale. Her energy, love, and dedication to the community is felt and applauded by all who meet her. Her work has definitely made this a more inclusive place for all to live and vacation in. If you know her, you are better off for it as her positivity and fight for a better community is contagious.

And that may be what Greater Fort Lauderdale has going for it the most. People like Gray, Ritter, business owners, and other community leaders realizing and embracing that “Everyone Under The Sun” means EVERYONE. People from more than 170 countries speaking 147 languages call Greater Fort Lauderdale home. Together, they make up the rich tapestry of Greater Fort Lauderdale, 31 municipalities strong. They are the welcoming committee for anyone and everyone who comes to visit. Love, acceptance, understanding, and valuing difference and humanity, that’s what this community does. Living here, you can see and feel that. Living here you recognize diversity because you are part of that diversity.

The destination’s commitment to inclusion is front and center with ads starring locals with disabilities, members of the area’s LGBT+ community, people of a diverse age range and various racial and ethnic identities.

I remember being at a conference with Ritter and Gray and the biggest thing they said was when they said nothing. “‘Everyone Under The Sun’ means EVERYONE” *dramatic pause*. Just placing that pause at the end of “means EVERYONE” and then just let the people digest and think. If only that phrase could be embraced by all, practiced by all, shared by all. Living here in Fort Lauderdale, you see they great job our community is doing to embrace everyone.

