Green Plans To Donate 90% Of His Five Billion Dollar Fortune

In what can be called a modern-day Dickensian miracle, a Utah billionaire has abruptly left the Mormon church and announced he plans on donating 90 percent of his estimated $5 billion-dollar fortune. Jeff Green, CEO of Trade Desk, has already donated $600,000 to Equality Utah, “a non-profit organization working for a fair and just Utah.”

Was Green visited by three spirits in the middle of the night, the same spirits that turned Ebenezer Scrooge from a miser to a beloved philanthropist? In a letter to Russell Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), Green wrote,

“I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights. Although I have deep love for many Mormons and gratitude for many things that have come into my life through Mormonism, I have not considered myself a member for many years and I’d like to make clear to you and others that I am not a member.”

The executive director of Equality Utah, Troy Williams, issued a statement expressing their gratitude,

“In Utah, we have made enormous strides forward toward LGBTQ equality. The two most important elements of our success has been the support of allies and the willingness of state and religious leaders to engage with us. We don’t always agree, but great things happen when we seek common ground. Jeff’s financial support will ensure that we will remain a prominent force in Utah politics for years to come.”

According to NBC News,

“Green wrote that he will donate $600,000 to the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah as the first major donation from his family foundation’s giving arm, Dataphilanthropy. He added that almost half of the money will go to a new scholarship program for LGBTQ students in Utah, including those who “may need or want to leave” his alma mater, Brigham Young University, which is sponsored by the church. ‘We made this investment sizable and publicly to send a message that Equality Utah isn’t going anywhere’ Green wrote, adding that he hopes the donation is the first of many.”

Green officially resigned in his letter, asking the church for the removal of his records. Also in the letter, Green made special mention to put the Mormon church on blast, but not its members, writing, that members are

“good people trying to do right. The church is actively and currently doing harm in the world.The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy.”

For his part, Green is taking the opposite route of doing harm, changing countless lives with this donation.

