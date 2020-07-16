Green Was Serving Dad Bod Medium Rare At The Grill

Brian Austin Green, who came to fame playing high school nerd David Silver on the 1990s hit series Beverly Hills 90210, turned 47 this week sharing the day with his kids while sharing his dad bod with his Instagram fans.

Green posted pics of his big day with three of his four sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. The actor announced in May he had split with the boys’ mother, actress Megan Fox.

Green started the day with “Coffee and popsicles – the breakfast of champions,” before hitting the beach with the kids. And, of course, there was the traditional pic lighting candles on his b-day cake with the little ones before he headed off for ‘dad duty’ at the grill.

Green also has an 18-year-old son Kassius with his former 90210 castmate, Vanessa Marcil.

After the 10-year run of 90210, Green continued acting on television as a series regular on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Freddie, Wedding Band, and Anger Management.

Most recently, he reunited with his Beverly Hills 90210 costars for a six-episode reboot of the 90s hit in 2019.

Titled, BH90210, the former teen stars got back together to play heightened versions of themselves in a serialized drama “inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.”

