Greta Gerwig Spills the Tea on Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Barbie’ Set Visit

Timothée Chalamet could have been a part of the cast of the blockbuster hit ‘Barbie’, but he sadly wasn’t… He visited the film’s set though, and Greta Gerwig shared all about it during an interview with Hollywood First Look.

Gerwig previously told CinemaBlend that Chalamet and her muse Saoirse Ronan were supposed to do a “specialty cameo” in the ‘Barbie’ movie, but they couldn’t due to conflict of schedules.

Chalamet and Ronan have worked together in Gerwig’s 2017 film ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ in 2019.

“It was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom,” the 40-year-old American actress and filmmaker stated.

More recently, she shared that even though both stars weren’t able to do the cameo, Chalamet did visit the set of ‘Barbie’.

“I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it. Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’,” Gerwig revealed to Hollywood First Look.

