Greta Van Fleet Frontman Josh Kiszka Comes Out

Josh Kiszka, frontman for the rock band Greta Van Fleet, came out as gay in an Instagram post today writing, in part, “The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love.”

Via Instagram:

Advertisement

Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond. These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.

Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause. The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation. The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.

Advertisement

For those who don’t run in rock music circles, Greta Van Fleet was formed in 2012 and signed to its label in 2017. Their debut single, “Highway Tune”, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts in September 2017 for four weeks in a row.

Their debut full-length studio album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, was released on October 19, 2018, and topped the Billboard Rock Album charts in the first week after its release. Their EP, From the Fires, went on to win the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. The band was also nominated that year for Best New Artist, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance.

Advertisement

Related: Nicole Serrano Comes Out On GMA, Drops New Single “Nice To Meet You”

The band is approaching one billion streams on Spotify, and their third album is scheduled for release next month.

It’s worth noting that Josh has a twin brother, Jake, who is the band’s lead guitarist. Congrats on sharing your truth with the world, Josh!

Advertisement