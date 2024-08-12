Grey’s Anatomy Welcomes Michael Thomas Grant as New Gay Chaplain

Things are about to get interesting over at Grey Sloan Memorial! Grey’s Anatomy will be welcoming Michael Thomas Grant as James, an “openly gay Episcopal chaplain,” according to TVLine which first broke the news. Casting Grant came just in time as two of the show’s LGBTQ+ characters, including bisexual Dr. Mika Yasuda, will be wrapping up their storylines in the upcoming seasons.

Grant, a native of Memphis, is best known for his role on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, where he played Leif, whose strong and cutthroat personality might be a far cry from his new role. Compared to his previous role, Grant’s new character “holds a special place in his heart for his younger patients, and his warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation.” He has also starred in Roadies (Showtime), Real Rob (Netflix), The Fosters(Freeform), and The Rookie: Feds (ABC).

Season 21 also sees the return of Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey in a more regular role after stepping back as a series regular in the past two seasons so she could participate in other projects.

Season 21 of the series will be returning on September 26 with a new timeslot at 10/9c.

Do you think Grant will become your new favorite character on the show? What are your thoughts on his new addition? Hit the comment section and let us know your thoughts!