Griffin Matthews is ‘The Flight Attendant’s Breakout Star

I spent part of my Christmas Day binge-watching season one of The Flight Attendant, a new HBO Max series starring Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco.

There were so many things to like about this show which bills itself as comedy, drama and mystery all wrapped in one. For starters it’s a great role for Kaley to play as so many people still see her as Penny from BBT who she definitely isn’t this time around.

The premise is also thrilling. It follows Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) a flight attendant who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room next to a dead man that she hung out with the night before.

The alcohol she consumed while with him (a constant problem for her as the show progressed) hurts her remembering exactly what happened which leads to her being a possible suspect in his death as the investigation continues.

The cast surrounding Kaley is fantastic as well. It features Oscar-nominated actress Rosie Perez, Girls alum Zosia Mamet and Grey’s Anatomy vet T.R. Knight, the latter of which plays Cassie’s problematic brother who often butts heads with her for past and present issues in their lives.

Another actor worth highlighting is Griffin Matthews, who plays fellow flight attendant and Cassie’s friend Shane Evans. Shane is Cassie’s only co-worker who seems to have her best interest at heart while she keeps the emotional turmoil that’s going on in her real life a secret from all of them.

Griffin, a proud member of the LGBTQ community, should definitely be considered for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at next year’s Emmy’s based off how well he did in The Flight Attendant‘s debut season.

He’s far from a newcomer though in the entertainment industry. Fans of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native more than like recognize him from his seven-episode arc on season 3 of the critically-acclaimed series Dear White People.

Griffin is also married with children! He and composer Matt Gould wed back in 2017 and are parents to two kids in what he calls their “gay chicken farm”.

He’s quite charitable on top of his presence in the entertainment industry. Griffin founded the Uganda Project, a non-profit organization that sponsors and educates orphans living in Uganda.

Griffin & Matt also co-created Witness Uganda: The Documentary Musical which launched in early 2019. Per GLAAD, it “follows Griffin, a young man who is devastated when his New York City Church kicks him out for being gay. He escapes across the world to volunteer in a small village in Uganda and commits himself to teaching a group of young people there. Being LGBTQ is criminalized in Uganda, forcing him to hide who he is from his new friends. His ‘good intentions’ are tested against the backdrop of HIV and AIDS, corruption, and a dangerous abduction that leaves him questioning everything.”

So if you’re spending the post-holiday weekend inside and need a good show to watch then I highly recommend The Flight Attendant with this yummy and talented actor.