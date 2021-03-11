Grindr’S Making A Original Scripted Series?

Grindr’s getting into making comedies?

Gay dating app Grindr has announced it will soon begin the production of an original scripted series. The show, created by John Onieal and directed by Julian Buchan, will be called Bridesman and air on YouTube and within the Grindr app later this fall.

According to Deadline, the 10-minute episodic series will be co-written by Onieal and Frank Spiro. Plus, Katie White and Jeremy Truong will produce the project. In front of the camera, the show will star Jimmy Fowlie, Sydnee Washington, and Shannon Devido. In addition, Kim Petras, Calvin Seabrooks, Benito Skinner, and Liva Pierce will make guest appearances.

But what is the show about? The series follows Jimmy Fowlie’s character, a gay bridesman, as he tries to undermine his best friend’s wedding. That’s currently all we know.

“‘Bridesman’ is a genre-bending, incredibly dumb, incredibly smart, lightning-paced comedy, and I’m excited to bring it to life with a cast and crew that is as singularly funny as it is diverse,” said director Julian Buchan to IndieWire.

“‘Bridesman’ is tailor-made for the Grindr community — it’s smart, queer, campy, and features sharp commentary on gay dating, heteronormative standards, and Grindr itself,” said Grindr’s Alex Black. “We are so proud to be showcasing some of the finest talent in the queer community as we continue to find new and creative ways to connect our users.”

“I want to create queer narratives that make people laugh and ‘Bridesman’ is the realization of that dream,” wrote Onieal in a statement. “Grindr is doing so much work to lift up queer voices and I’m excited to be part of their first original content series.”

Source: Deadline, IndieWire,