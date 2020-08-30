HOT

We Need More Moments Like This Man Giving His Shirt To A Stray Dog

Another Pastor Caught With His Pants Down

Wait, Falwell's Hot & Hunky Trainer Too?

Dylan Efron Is Giving Brother Zac A Run For His Money: See Why

Gus Kenworthy Cuddles With His Dog Shirtless + More Hot Instagram Snaps

by
Gus Kenworthy | Instagram

Some of the hottest men in the world brought it on social media over the past couple of days by leaving little to the imagination which in turns made their millions of followers quite happy.

From Gus Kenworthy to Big Sean and more, check out our recap of this week’s Instahotties.

Gus Kenworthy cuddled with his adorable pup.

Big Sean showed off his big lawn.

View this post on Instagram

There is no one here. I should just be naked.

A post shared by Austin Wolf (@austinwolfff) on

Austin Wolf wished he was naked.

View this post on Instagram

👒

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara | Life Coach (@brunocalcantara) on

Bruno Alcantara showed off his long legs.

View this post on Instagram

Depurando ando 🤟🙏🏼🤟

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) on

Ricky Martin tried on a new face mask.

Jefferson Ferreira laid in bed.

View this post on Instagram

Er’day… 💪🏽🖖🏽

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on

Wilson Cruz worked out.

Matthew Camp took a selfie.

View this post on Instagram

Vitamin D ☀️ . . . . . . #pt #trainer #coach

A post shared by BREMEN MENELLI (@bremen_fitness_) on

Bremen Menelli enjoyed some Vitamin D. 

Antoni hung out with his rooster.

