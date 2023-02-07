Gus Kenworthy Opens Up About His Dream to Play a Lead in Gay Rom-Com

Former freestyle skier, Gus Kenworthy, opened up about hoping to play a lead role in a gay rom-com after his recent cameo in ’80 For Brady’ at the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary in Beverly Hills.

“Honestly, it would be something similar to Bros which we just saw, but like my dream as a kid was to be the lead in a rom-com,” the 31-year-old British-American actor and YouTuber shared.

He added,

“I loved romantic comedies — to this day, they’re still like my favorite movies.”

Kenworthy further explained that portraying a lead role who is gay would be a dream come true for him, expressing:

“I just think it’s such a great formula and I would love to get to plug into that and play the lead of a rom-com, but also get to play gay would be a dream.”

In 2015, the Olympic silver medalist publicly came out as gay in an interview with ESPN. Moreover, he also shared his experience working with the stars of ’80 For Brady,’ including Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin.

“It was really, really a dream come true. But it was surreal. Like I remember sitting on set when they were brought to set and like my jaw hit the floor,” he expressed.

Kenworthy had nothing but good words to say about working with the actresses, stating:

“There aren’t bigger legends, there aren’t bigger names. They were all just so sweet. They all look so gorgeous, so professional, and I kind of clammed up! But it was really exciting. Like, they are the Golden Girls! It was really really cool.”

