Gus Kenworthy Reveals His Crib in the Hollywood Hills

Gus Kenworthy was recently featured in ‘MTV Cribs’ where he gave the viewers a tour of his beautiful home in the Hollywood Hills.

The 32-year-old British-American former freestyle skier and actor shared his excitement about it by posting a teaser clip on Instagram.

“Omg 15-year-old me would NEVER believe that one day my gay ass would be on MTV Cribs! Not since Craigslist m4m have this many strangers been invited into my home – hope you like what you see!,” part of his caption reads.

In the video, Kenworthy showed how clean and organized he is as a person, even down to his underwear drawer.

“Someone told me that I look like a serial killer because I fold my underwear. I’m just a little obsessive,” he stated.

The gay actor and YouTuber then added,

“You could say I’m anal,” flashing a suggestive look at the camera.

Thereafter, he introduced his dog Birdie whom he calls his “daughter.” Kenworthy also shared that he “rescued her from South Korea during the 2018 Olympics.”

But wait, there’s MORE!

He also showed off his “stripper pole,” which he quickly admitted to having it for structural reasons.

“I tried to take it out, but I couldn’t,” he explained, doing a spin around the pole.

You can watch Kenworthy’s full ‘MTV Cribs’ episode on Hulu, Paramount+ or YouTube. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser clip here:

