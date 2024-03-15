Gus Kenworthy Shares Sweet Selfie with Boyfriend Tyler Green

Gus Kenworthy recently shared a series of photos from his winter getaway together with his boyfriend Tyler Green.

The two hotties are reportedly in a relationship, and Kenworthy made it Instagram official with a photo of their New Year’s kiss during their vacation in Brazil back in January. More recently, they went to Telluride Gay Ski Week, and below are some of their pics from the trip:

Here’s their sweet couple selfie <3

On the caption, the 32-year-old former freestyle skier and actor enthusiastically wrote:

“Home sweet homo! I had THE best time at this year’s @TellurideGaySki Week. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event – hope to see y’all there!”

You can see his full post here:

Meanwhile, Green, who is a software account executive, commented:

“What’s up dawg!?”

Moreover, Kenworthy publicly came out as gay in October 2015 during an interview with ESPN. He was previously in a relationship with Robin Macdonald, who works in film and photography in the ski industry.

He also dated actor Matthew Wilkas from November 2015 to July 2019. Not to mention, it was revealed in 2022 that the Olympic athlete was in a two-year relationship with Creative Artists Agency executive Adam Umhoefer.

Now, Kenworthy and Green seem to be very much happy and in love, and below is their romantic New Year’s kiss pic <3

Sources: justjared.com, en.wikipedia.org