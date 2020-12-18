Gus Kenworthy Wags His Tongue While Shirtless in Cute Pic With His Dog

Gus Kenworthy appears to be having a great end of 2020. He’s updated his LinkedIn profile pics in the sexiest of manners, redesigned his chic West Hollywood home and once again set off some social media fires with his newest snap.

For his most recent shot, the decorated Olympian posted the cutest photo with his adorable dog Birdie on Instagram earlier this week where he appeared to be copying her, panting and his tongue hanging out.

“Up for adoption (me, not her),” he captioned the cheeky post which found them cuddled up with both their tongues wagging. Gus added some spice to the snap by being shirtless which only revved his fan’s engines in the comments section.

“Looks like a well bred pup. I’ll take it,” one joked while another said, “Never thought I’d advocate for ‘shop don’t adopt’ but here I am.”

Gus made hearts race recently when he posted a gorgeous photo of himself lying on a chair in nothing but a pair of short shorts. The pic, taken by photographer Brian Kaminski, once again had a clever caption attached to it. “My friend @briankaminski was kind enough to come over yesterday and take some pictures for my LinkedIn.”

The 29-year-old has also made the most of his time during quarantine by sprucing up his Californian home. Gus did a feature with Architectural Digest, just released today, where he worked with HGTV star & interior designer Orlando Soria on redesigning his fabulous place which included stunning light fixtures, colorful seating arrangements and more.