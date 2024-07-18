Gus Kenworthy’s Hot Guy Summer in Ibiza

Ladies and gents, hold onto your sunhats because Gus Kenworthy has officially set Instagram on fire with his latest vacation snaps from Ibiza, Spain. The actor, athlete, and content creator is redefining Hot Guy Summer with a series of thirst trap pics that have us all booking flights and gym memberships.

Ibiza Vibes and Impressive Abs

Gus is serving major vacation vibes, and let’s just say, the man knows how to work a camera. Whether he’s lounging by the crystal-clear waters, showing off his chiseled abs, or just flashing that winning smile, Gus has us all under his spell. The pics are a perfect blend of sun-kissed skin, beachside bliss, and those casual “I woke up like this” poses that scream effortless charm.

Naturally, social media is in a complete frenzy over these steamy shots. Here are some of the funniest and thirstiest reactions from the fans:

posted, “Just saw Gus Kenworthy’s vacation pics. BRB, moving to Ibiza immediately. 🌞🌊 #VacationGoals” @AbsOfSteel exclaimed, “Gus Kenworthy’s abs should have their own Instagram account. 😍💪 #ThirstTrap #IbizaLove”

Celebrating Hot Guy Summer

Ibiza is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and now, for being the backdrop to Gus Kenworthy’s thirst traps. Whether he’s catching rays or hitting the waves, Gus is living his best life, and we’re here for every sun-soaked second of it.

So, let’s raise a glass (or a protein shake) to Gus Kenworthy and his spectacular Hot Guy Summer. May the sun continue to shine, the abs stay sculpted, and the thirst traps keep coming.

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite celeb antics and summer adventures!