Gym Time, Get Out The Vote, And Big Dog Energy

Austin Wolf and more favorite Instagram posts this week
Austin Wolf (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Austin Wolf, whose Halloween involved a little ‘risky business.’

And just like that, Titanius Maximus jumped from Halloween to the holidays:

Three scoops of cowboy – which do you pick?

Ivan took a minute (and maybe just a minute) to enjoy the Alaska sunshine:

Dr. Marco moves from work to evening mode with ease: 

GayUncleMario knows how to ride (make sure to swipe for the memes):

Brogan pulled up his big dog energy:

Flavio is all about intensifying his overflow (or something, we got distracted…):

ready_w_red served cake at the gym:

Bruno Baba gave us a multiple choice quiz:

Matt Pappadia handled Flex Friday no prob:

Shomari Francis was working on those elevator gains:

Meanwhile, Elliot Norris dramatized how GenZ reacts when asked to work after 5pm:

Surfbearla enjoyed that Palm Springs daze:

Actor Polo Morin offered this advice as he turned 32: “Break the mold, make your own mold.”

Brandon Osorio on two in the shower – yay or nay?

Meanwhile, Derek Russo went solo in the shower with a message – make sure you vote:

Max Emerson had his own Get Out The Vote pitch (and it benefits the Ali Forney Center):

Chubby Tanuki living that robe life:

Sportsmanship is a beautiful thing:

Matthew Camp got a boo-boo, but we’re just here for the hashtags:

When you’ve got friends…

