Gym Time, Get Out The Vote, And Big Dog Energy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Austin Wolf, whose Halloween involved a little ‘risky business.’
And just like that, Titanius Maximus jumped from Halloween to the holidays:
Three scoops of cowboy – which do you pick?
Ivan took a minute (and maybe just a minute) to enjoy the Alaska sunshine:
Dr. Marco moves from work to evening mode with ease:
GayUncleMario knows how to ride (make sure to swipe for the memes):
Brogan pulled up his big dog energy:
Flavio is all about intensifying his overflow (or something, we got distracted…):
ready_w_red served cake at the gym:
Bruno Baba gave us a multiple choice quiz:
Matt Pappadia handled Flex Friday no prob:
Shomari Francis was working on those elevator gains:
Meanwhile, Elliot Norris dramatized how GenZ reacts when asked to work after 5pm:
Surfbearla enjoyed that Palm Springs daze:
Actor Polo Morin offered this advice as he turned 32: “Break the mold, make your own mold.”
Brandon Osorio on two in the shower – yay or nay?
Meanwhile, Derek Russo went solo in the shower with a message – make sure you vote:
Max Emerson had his own Get Out The Vote pitch (and it benefits the Ali Forney Center):
Chubby Tanuki living that robe life:
Sportsmanship is a beautiful thing:
Matthew Camp got a boo-boo, but we’re just here for the hashtags:
When you’ve got friends…