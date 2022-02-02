Hairy Hunter Harden is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Hottie is one of our favorite hairy beasts at Instinct. A follower of our work and friend, Hunter Harden is long overdue to be named our Instinct Hottie of the Week. A dancer, host, model, and now podcast daddy, this furry teddy bear is a sweetheart you may have seen as a guest on Hey Qween! or Just Oral with Rocco Steele.

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, Hunter recently started a podcast with his husband where they recount episodes of The Real Housewives franchises. If you follow Hunter, you know that his heavenly hairy body is a feast for the eyes.

Get to know Hunter Harden a little more. We know you’ll love him as much as we do!

INSTINCT: Where have been some of your favorite places to host and perform?

HUNTER HARDEN: Really enjoy hosting in cities where you wouldn’t think there was a big gay community. The patrons are always very kind and respectful and LOVE to tip! I always make the most friends in Midwest cities for those reasons. My favorite venues have been Precinct in LA. It’s become a second home for me after performing there so many times. The Globe Theater in LA is also really amazing to dance at. Big space and they have a bunch of extras like foam machines and pyrotechnics. Also have to give a shout-out to the District Hotel in OKC. It’s a gay hotel connected to the bars. Relaxing venue with amazing patrons.

INSTINCT: What’s the story behind The Real House Bears podcast?

HH: So my husband proposed to me at the SLC airport when I came back from performing in Chicago. We got married a week or two later on 10/30/20. We went on our honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas and While we were there the RHOSLC had their first season premier. I have been wanting to do a podcast about something for a while now and my husband is a huge Bravo TV fan so he’s watched every season of every housewives franchise. So we both decided this would be a great subject. Since then we have become good friends with Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen. We have covered the RHOBH and RHONJ and we are finishing our second season of RHOSLC.

INSTINCT: How do you keep that thicc and beefy bod so fit?

HH: Carbs are life and I love junk food. So I stay thick that way and I have to work out twice as hard at the gym to try and battle the bulge. I’m starting a diet to shred some Lbs for some photoshoots this year with Venfield8 and Furious Fotog.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

HH: I’ve talked before about my crippling social anxiety in the past so I think most people know that about me now. But I think most people don’t know that I listen to all types of music but I grew up and still love Emo/screamo/scene music. The only gay guy that I’ve met that has the same taste in music is Biqtch Puddin.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

HH: Being with my husband and crafting. Me and my husband do everything together and he makes me laugh harder than anyone. And I love crafting and making things. Costumes, wreaths, party accessories, and anything else I can make.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

HH: It’s probably my body hair. It’s soft and I’m covered in it. Plus my butt is covered in fur so that probably is my ASSet.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

HH: My butt lol. Even girls have come up to compliment my butt at events lol.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

HH: Being confident in yourself. I don’t care if you’re big, small, or anything in between. As long as you love yourself I think that’s sexy.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

HH: My modeling career and getting married. I started modeling as a therapy and it was something I was naturally good at and got me where I am today. And I never thought I would get married and here I am married over a year now!

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

HH: I have been working on a big calendar project over the past two years. I’m hoping to get it finished this year. I’m hoping I can start getting some acting gigs and do more TV work. And finally, I’ve always wanted to walk in New York fashion week. As a hairy model you don’t see a representation of hairy models and I’d love to start breaking that stereotype of hairless models.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

HH: Yes I found love 7 years ago and I’m now married to him. The best part of our relationship is we are best friends and do everything together. Everything we do together is exciting and fun. We make memories rather than spend money on presents. And so far we have a ton of memories to cherish.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Just one?!?! The Grinch. I love Jim Carrey, it reminds me of the holidays, and it’s hilarious.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Kurt Russell when he has his beard. Otherwise it’s usually Liev Schreiber







What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Potato chips!!!!!!!

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? AFI “Sing The Sorrow”. It’s my favorite album in general.







INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

HH: It means I finally made it! Lol I think it means I get to join the great diversity of men that have been featured as Instinct Hotties.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? You can use this to promote anything you’d like as well.

HH: Last year I toured 17 Cities and 12 States and hosted or performed at over 25 events! I’m hoping to visit new cities this year so if you want to hire me for your event please DM me on my socials. We are wrapping up our second season of The Real Housewives of SLC on our podcast “The Real Housebears” so you still have time to catch up before we start our next Housewives franchise. You can listen to us anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

I’m also showing my first full frontal pics on my OnlyFans this year! I have some professional photos unreleased to the public that I will be sharing this year for the first time.

Follow Hunter Harden and make him your hottie every day!