Hallmark to Celebrate the Holidays with First LGBTQ+ Christmas Movie

The Hallmark Channel will finally release its first-ever LGBTQ+ Christmas film entitled ‘The Holiday Sitter,’ which is starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.

Starting on as early as October 21, Hallmark will be premiering 40 new movies, making the station a 24/7 holiday marathon. One of those films is ‘The Holiday Sitter,’ which as per Variety, tells the story of:

“Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

‘The Holiday Sitter’ is scheduled to be released on the Hallmark Channel on December 11.

Bennett is famously known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 classic film ‘Mean Girls,’ but aside from that, he has also done a number of Hallmark Christmas movies in the past years. In 2020, the actor and television host got engaged to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan, and the couple tied the knot in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Krissa starred in the 2022 movies ‘Road Trip Romance’ and ‘Trapped With My Husband,’ wherein he played the roles of Franklyn and Cameron respectively. On July 1, his boyfriend Bri Waters announced via an Instagram post that the two of them got engaged two weeks prior.

