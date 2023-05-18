Hallmark’s ‘Ride’ Actor Jake Foy Proposes to Longtime Boyfriend!

It’s official! Jake Foy is now engaged to his longtime partner Nicolas La Traverse, and their proposal was truly beautiful.

The couple recently shared the great news on Instagram, but the proposal took place on May 8. The 32-year-old Canadian actor was the one who got down on one knee to propose to his now-fiancé, and both of them were all smiles — eyes full of love in the photos.

The engagement happened in Alberta, Canada’s Two Jack Lake, and the lovely couple’s stunning background were the picturesque mountains of Banff National Park. Aside from Foy and La Traverse, their adorable puppy named Daisy was also present during the proposal.

The couple shared their engagement photos via a joint Instagram post with a caption that reads:

“May 8, 2023

“Ain’t we got fun…?!””

The quote is likely a reference to the classic foxtrot number and radio standard of the same name. Based on La Traverse’s throwback post in March of this year, the couple seems to have been together since at least 2018.

He shared a couple photo taken on September 27, 2018, just after they moved into their first apartment together.

What a lovely couple. <3

On that note, here are the stunning photos from Foy and La Traverse’s engagement:

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! <3

Moreover, Foy is an openly gay actor starring in Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’ series wherein he is playing the role of Tuff McMurray, who also happens to be gay.

