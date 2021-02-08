Hamburger Mary’s Made A 6 Year Old’s Broadway Dream Come True

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando’s weekly Broadway Brunch is consistently one of the hottest tickets weekly in the Orlando area. Between the duel hostessing duties of New York City legend Angel Sheridan & Mimi Lierre (as well as the Broadway Brunch dancers), show queens and those who love them always get their weekly taste of The Great White Way during the productions. This past Sunday however, a very special guest popped in and ended up getting his own well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Already a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race (as their Instagram indicates) six year old Aiden came in with his parents to Hamburger Mary’s Orlando to see the Sunday show. As a fan of Drag Race, his parents simply wanted to support him. After finding out the Aiden had already performed the signature song “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, the staff at Hamburger Mary’s crafted a surprise of big top proportions for Aiden: They welcomed him on stage to lip-sync the song live, backed up by the Brunch Bunch dancers!

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando detailed how the Bruch Bunch dancers were also in on the surprise for Aiden saying “they are in costume from their finale number but do know the choreography from this song. The rest is Magic, with not a dry eye in the house.”

The ended simply saying “There is nothing more beautiful than seeing parents who love and support their children whatever that entails.”

