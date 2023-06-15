Hamm, Tatum, Jackman, Sheen, Bieber, What They’ve Named Their Manhood

Junior, Big Boy, The Destroyer, Spitty, Meh, The Soldier, Turtle man, The Wide Ride, Shania Twain, Batman, Robin, Bunny, The Arrow, Floppy, Boris, Stick and Balls, Peter, Regis Philbin, Dip Stick, Money Maker, Juicy Fruit, Bottle, whatever you call your manhood, bravo for taking that step of recognizing it has a personality of its own. Some of us don’t take that step, but instead just make a mold of it so our husbands can have a ride when we’re not home.

In a recent FOX News post, Jon Hamm names his manhood and reveals ‘kinks’ in the bedroom, the ‘Mad Men’ alum, who is engaged to Anna Osceola, got candid about his bedroom preferences while participating in the “Pillow Talk” segment during Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Cohen asked Hamm and John Slattery a few questions about the bedroom and their preferences there. Hamm was asked whether he or a partner had ever nicknamed his manhood, Hamm responded, “Not that I know of.” Advertisement “If I had to give it a nickname, I’d call it Marvin Douglas” – Hamm Hamm was also asked about when he sent the last dick pic and his response was, “The 12th of never. The Internet does that for me.” Were you shocked to learn that Hamm is getting married? He was engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years, 35-year old actress Anna Osceola. He met her in 2015 when she played spa receptionist Clementine in the series finale of Mad Men Advertisement So Hamm’s Hammaconda or Marvin Douglas may have just found a legally binding home for a while. But what other celebrities have named their manhood? Here are some we found. Does yours have a better name? Share its name on our Facebook or Twitter for all of us to “see”. Channing Tatum = Gilbert Anthony Kiedis = Antoine the Swan Advertisement Steve-O = Julius Rainn Wilson = The Fail Whale Owen Wilson = The Butterscotch Stallion Macaulay Culkin = Floyd Advertisement John Mayer = David Duke Hugh Jackman = Old James Rogers Gary Busey = Big Wednesday Vinny Guadagnino = Moby Dick Advertisement Michael Sheen = The Great Christine Baranski Justin Bieber = Jerry, but he didn’t name it. Source: yourtango , womenshealthmag , FOX News