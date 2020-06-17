Handsome, Proud, Passionate: Get To Know Instinct Hottie Kazz Alexander

Our latest Instinct Hottie, Kazz Alexander, easily blends being simply handsome and superbly talented in such an amazing way.

First, let’s take a look at the aesthetic. The smile, the body, the chiseled features. I’ll stop before I get ahead. Kazz is also a brilliant professional who takes on two very important jobs in the world today: being a diversity consultant at Teachable NYC and Deputy Director at Ramapo For Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children become their best selves from a very young age.

Kazz is also unapologetically himself, which is a desirable trait for anyone with a pulse. Our latest Instinct Hottie chatted with us about everything from the state of the world we are living today to a truly amazing moment with his “best friend” AKA mom and so much more.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Intelligence is attractive. Energy is attractive. Caring about others, and not for your own benefit, is also attractive. It’s hard for me to say that out loud but what I think is most attractive about me is the place where my intellect, energy and compassion for others meet. Perhaps we can call it personality, but maybe it’s more like my character.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My smile. I just can’t hide it. Despite the world around us, I recognize my good fortune and God’s grace. It’s all the #blackboyjoy coming out.

What to you defines sexy in another man?

Confidence without self obsession is sexy. Positive energy, passion and pride are sexy. Ambition is hella sexy. And a wise ass with dimples literally takes the cake every time.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

My proudest moment as an openly gay man is cheering my mom as she carried the NY PFLAG banner in the World Pride parade in 2019. She is my best friend and she taught me how to advocate, educate and stand up for what I believe in. Her enthusiasm for whatever challenge comes next flows through my blood, so I am happy to carry on her legacy.

What does Pride Month mean to you, especially with what’s happening in the world today?

Pride is an opportunity for us to share in our progress, reflect on the past, and celebrate our collective journey and history. Pride is coming out over and over and over again year after year, being resilient, and being unashamed of who we are in a world that is imperfect, yet changing. Pride is demonstrating that ALL Black Lives Matter in action. It is also an opportunity for all of the intersections of our LGBTQIA+ community to come together in acknowledgement of where we need to move next to further chart our path toward equality, equity and inclusivity.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Professionally, as a diversity educator and youth development advocate, I think I am at a pivotal moment in my career. I’m pretty happy with what I have accomplished professionally, as well as what is on the horizon for me – so while I can’t predict what will happen in the next few years, I am optimistic about what impact I can make in the fields of education and non-profit. I look forward continuing to be a change agent, an educator, and a spokesperson on behalf of children and young men of color.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes, I have known love. And the best part is having a teammate and partner through all of the difficulties and challenges that have come our way as gay men and as men of color. The most motivating aspect of gay love are the moments when we are able to hold hands publicly while breaking chains and tearing down barriers, and bringing people together everywhere we go. Listening to one another and those around us has helped to develop a mutual respect for our families, colleagues and dearest friends – this respect has gone a long way in sustaining a friendship above all else.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time: Cinema Paradiso

Biggest celebrity crush right now:Jay Hernandez

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of:Pizza

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

It means representation. It means Black is beautiful. It means Black lives really do matter, and that is something that needs to be said and shown and valued. Without question, I appreciate and am humbled by the opportunity.