Need a Happy Hour or 4 After this Week? Some NYC Options to Consider

Happy hours have changed quite a bit in the last couple of years. As many of us are now working from home, we’re no longer leaving the office together with coworkers to head to the local gay bar.

The reason for attending happy hour might be to get out of your home office / guest room and see other humans face-to-face finally. Get out and break up that work week stranded at home by switching it up with an hour or so of someone else’s four walls.

happy hour specials all week long and even some weekend options. You may have your own local happy hour options, but with a trip to New York City coming up soon, we did some asking around and found four NYC queers bars with happy hour specials all week long and even some weekend options.

Keeping Happy Hour together at Pieces – 8 Christopher Street (West Village)

A West Village staple, Pieces is one of New York City’s iconic queer bars. Known for its laid-back vibe, hilarious drag performances, and legendary talent, it draws a lively crowd every night. Happy hour specials run all week, making it an ideal spot for affordable drinks, whether it’s to kick off a night out or unwind with friends.

Week Day Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Well Drinks, Beer & Wine

$2 off: Grey Goose, Bacardi, Patron, Cazadores, Bombay, Dewars, Ilegal, St. Germain

Weekend Liquid Brunch: Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Margs, Mimosas & Bloody Marys, $8 Long Island Ice Teas

Happy Hour is time to play at Playhouse – 100 7TH AVE (West Village)

Also in the West Village, Playhouse stands out for its high-energy atmosphere and diverse events, from drag shows to dance parties. Happy hour specials are available all week, giving guests a chance to enjoy great drinks in a colorful, welcoming environment perfect for dancing and mingling.

Week Day Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Well Drinks, Beer & Wine

$2 off: Grey Goose, Bacardi, Patron, Cazadores, Bombay, Dewars, Ilegal, St. Germain

Weekend Happy Hour: Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Margs, Mimosas, $8 Long Island Ice Teas

Happy Hour all night long at Balcon Salon – 674 9th Avenue (Hells Kitchen/Midtown)

Located in Midtown, Balcon Salon is known for its chic, Art Deco ambiance and curated cocktails. With a lounge vibe, it hosts a mix of events from drag performances to themed parties. Its happy hour specials run throughout the week, letting guests enjoy premium cocktails at a fraction of the price. We mentioned Balcon in our What’s your favorite Halloween destination? 7 Sinful Spots to Consider.

Week Day Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Well Drinks, Beer & Wine.

$2 off: Grey Goose, Bacardi, Patron, Cazadores, Bombay, Dewars, Ilegal, St. Germain.

Weekend Happy Hour : Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Margs, Mimosas, $8 Long Island Ice Teas.

: Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Margs, Mimosas, $8 Long Island Ice Teas. Weekend Sports Special: Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, 1/2 Price well drinks for anyone wearing ANY sport team jersey or shirt.

There’s no Monday Night Football or sports special as Balcon Salon has another offering for that night called Apocalypse Noir.

Apocalypse Noir is an immersive, high-energy cabaret performance that takes over Balcon Salon every Monday night. This free live show, produced and led by multi-talented performer Andrew Barret Cox, offers a thrilling blend of drag, vocals, and theatre. It channels the vibrant energy of New York City nightlife with a unique twist on classic dark cabarets.

The show runs from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM every Monday, featuring ever-evolving setlists and seasonal transformations—particularly around Christmas. Audiences can expect dazzling costumes, intricate choreography, and dynamic performances of hits like “River Deep Mountain High,” “Ballroom Blitz,” and “Pink Pony Club.”

Happy Hour we had to share at Hardware – 697 10th Avenue (between 47th & 48th) (Hells Kitchen/Midtown)

Situated in Hell’s Kitchen, Hardware is a go-to for its vibrant crowd, drag performances, and eclectic playlist. Happy hour runs every day, making it a favorite for those looking for a great drink deal in a bustling queer bar with an electric vibe.

Week Day Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Well Drinks, Beer & Wine

$2 off: Grey Goose, Bacardi, Patron, Cazadores, Bombay, Dewars, Ilegal, St. Germain

Weekend Skinny Brunch : Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Margaritas, Mimosas & Bloody Marys, $8 Long Island Iced Teas

: Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, $6 Margaritas, Mimosas & Bloody Marys, $8 Long Island Iced Teas Weekend Sports Special: Saturday & Sunday 2 PM-8 PM, 1/2 Price well drinks for anyone wearing ANY sport team jersey or shirt

Now of course, we’re not saying to leave work every day of the week and head for the alcohol x 4. But it might be a good thing to escape your four walls once in a while and do some socializing, right? We need some positive human interaction after this week. Maybe we will see you at one of these places while in New York City and maybe we will chat over a beer, a cocktail, or even our go-to non-alcoholic option, ginger beer and cranberry.

Head to the comments section and let us know:

What happy hour option did we miss and need to check out while in New York City?

What’s your favorite happy hour in your city?

What’s your go to adult beverage?

What’s your favorite non alcoholic option while out?