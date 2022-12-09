Harding Allegedly Lied On SBA Loans, Bank Records. A True Florida Man

Wednesday, Federal prosecutors announced charges against a Florida State Representative Joseph Harding. He’s being accused of swindling more than $150,000 in COVID relief loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

We hate to say that a politician would lie, it is so unexpected, but that is just what Harding did. He falsified his SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications, according to the Justice Department. Dormant business were listed on his applications as well as incorrect employee counts and he created fake bank statements.

A trial for Harding is set for Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville. United States District Judge Allen Winsor will preside.

And how bad are these charges?

Two acts of Wire Fraud – maximum of 20 years in prison

Money Laundering – maximum of 10 years in prison

Making False Statements – maximum of 5 years in prison

That would be a personal hell for him, we are sure, but alas, this man is responsible for putting so many people under a microscope and causing so much pain and strife across the state of Florida. His hate has also crossed into many other states as Florida Rep. Joe Harding is the author of the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law. So many other states have taken his Parental Rights in Education Law and ran with its bigotry, judgment, and narrow scope.

On Wednesday night, Harding released this statement:

“Today, I pleaded not guilty to federal charges that state I improperly obtained and used an EIDL loan issued by the Small Business Administration. I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested. On advice from counsel, I will be unable to say anything more specific about the legal proceedings until a later date and refer any questions or concerns related to this matter to my attorney. I ask that you keep me and my family in your prayers as we work for a fair and just resolution. Thank you, and my God bless you.”

But Karma is a bitch, a drag queen, a muscle daddy, a big FU as Joe Harding is shaking in his boots over these indictments. How hard is he shaking? He’s actually resigned.

Harding resigned his seat in the Florida Legislature Thursday. Going to repeat that. Harding resigned his seat in the Florida legislature Thursday.

Harding writes:

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of this state and more specifically the people of Levy and Marion Counties. However, due to legal issues that require my complete focus, it is my opinion that now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district. Today, effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as the State Representative of House District 24.”

He was already removed from all of his committee assignments on Wednesday by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, moments after the indictment was announced.

We can say a great deal about this and as more facts come in, we’re sure things will get worse for Harding.

So if this man falsified government applications, document, and bank information, where else did he go wrong? Where else did he falsify information? How about his foundation of hate and discrimination he build the “Don’t Say Gay” law on. Yes, it’s always those that judge us that may need the judging. See you in court in January.