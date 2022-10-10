Harris Dickinson Opens Up About His Role in ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Harris Dickinson is starring in Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s satirical comedy film entitled ‘Triangle of Sadness.’

The 26-year-old English actor stole the show when his character Carl engages in a steamy liaison with Abigail, who is a toilet manager portrayed by veteran Filipina actress Dolly De Leon.

In an interview with Variety, Dickinson shared how his role in the movie ‘Triangle of Sadness’ made an impact on him stating,

“Even after the screening of ‘Triangle’ in Cannes. I can see it in people’s eyes: They see me and Carl as the same person.”

“Even people I made the film with,” He added with a hint of disapproval.

The actor also said that he was able to show his silly side to director Östlund expressing,

“There’s a real freedom in being involved in a comedy. You can lean into the silliness of who we are as people.”

Dickinson and De Leon also shared how the two of them leaned on each other during their movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, just two weeks after the passing of co-star Charlbi Dean in August due to a short illness.

“I definitely had some trepidation. It didn’t feel like the right time to be at a film festival,” the actor admitted. Despite that, he was present for his fellow actors.

During director Östlund’s emotional introduction for ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ Dickinson threw a protective arm around De Leon onstage, and the actress expressed that his presence “really mattered.”

“I told him, ‘If you’re not going to go, I’m not going to go. I need you there.’ He’s wise for a man his age,” De Leon stated.

Moreover, Dickinson also talked about nudity and sex scenes in his 2017 debut film ‘Beach Rats.’ When asked if he had an intimacy coordinator in the Eliza Hittman movie, the actor answered,

“No, no, we didn’t,” followed by a laugh. He added that in general, nudity in jobs “just feels like an extension of being human.”

Dickinson plays the role of a 19-year old Brooklyn tough named Frankie, who is haunted by his homosexuality. ‘Beach Rats’ launched at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was raved by the critics.

Going back to ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ the film premiered in France on September 28, and it is scheduled to arrive in theaters in Sweden and the United States on October 7, in Germany on October 13, and in the United Kingdom on October 28.

