Harrison Barnes Drops Infectious New Single ‘Fashion’

Out singer/songwriter Harrison Barnes drops his new dance floor-filler, “Fashion,” a kinetic synth-pop banger featuring relentless infectious beats as Barnes’ vocals drive the searing, no-holds-barred lyrics home.

The Las Vegas-based artist says the title of the track is meant to send the message that “it’s not what you’re wearing but more what’s inside that is important.”

“In today’s world, we’re obsessed with social media and making sure our lives look perfect,” shares Barnes. “We’re wearing expensive cool clothing, we have a nice car, we’re out at this place with these people…but none of that impresses me. I care about you being nice and a good person.”

The music video is a celebration of diversity and choreographic talent as Barnes and his stunning crew throw down with no fear.

“With the music video, I wanted to be openly and proudly gay,” Barnes explains. “With Pride coming up and all of the anti-gay/trans legislation going on, I think it is extremely important to wave that flag.”

Adding that all of the dancers in the sweeping visuals are gay, Barnes notes, “We are five males dancing in heels and being our authentic selves.”

“I hope other queer people can watch this and feel like they can be who they are without any inhibitions. Plus, I hope they dance and enjoy themselves!”

We also asked the handsome Harrison to share a bit about himself and his music.

Instinct Magazine: Who has had the biggest influence on your music and why?

Harrison Barnes: Britney Spears is now and forever my queen. Growing up in conservative South Carolina, she was my first glimpse of someone who just owned their body, their sexuality and the stage.

It ignited something in me. She made me fall in love with pop music, music videos and performing. If you watch my videos or how I am onstage you can definitely see the influence she has had on me.

Also, I like to throw in little homages to her any way I can. It may be cheesy but without her I don’t know what my life would look like now.

IM: What do you do outside of music to stay on balance?

HB: Outside of music, I work as a professional dancer so I’m always being creative which is a necessity for me.

I workout daily but to different degrees of intensity. I go through phases where I am a hardcore and focused and then I’ll just work out cause I know it’s good for me but then go eat badly.

Then I love to just relax and play with my dogs. My two little ones are the most loving pups and it always chills me out cuddling with them.

IM: What are three things you can’t live without?

HB: First, chapstick! I am completely addicted to it. I have them all over my place. I wake up in the middle of the night and I put some on. If I leave the house and I realize I don’t have one, I kind of freak out cause I know I’ll need it soon. It’s a real issue that I need to address.

Next I would say water. I know we all need water to survive but like my chapstick I have an addictive habit with water. I naturally drink over a gallon of water a day. Some people find this hard but it is insanely easy to me. At least these habits are on the healthier side.

I sound like a broken record but creativity in any format is last. Even if I’m doing nothing I’ll make up silly songs or at parties I love to create the games we play. It’s part of my personality and one of the consistent things in my life that makes me happy. Even if no one listened to my music, I would still be making it.

IM: What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

HB: My Nana would tell me to always be myself. When I didn’t fit in at school, when I came out of the closet, any time…she only wanted me to be true to myself.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been very grateful that I have stuck to this. Of course I tried to fit in with people but it would always make me feel uncomfortable if it wasn’t true to me. So that always led me to finding the friends that fit me as a person.

It set me up to do the things that I wanted to do and that made me happier in the end. My Nana was such a light in my life and I’m proud that I’ve been able to keep that with me.

Instinct covered Barnes’ intoxicating electro-pop release, “Call My Name,” last June.

“Fashion” is available now on all digital music platforms. You can follow Harrison Barnes on Instagram here and Facebook here.

