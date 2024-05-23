Harrison Butker Just Got a Drag Makeover and It Is Going Viral!

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is going viral for his drag makeover, and we’re pretty sure that he wouldn’t happy about it if he had seen it.

The athlete has faced backlash after his controversial commencement speech on May 11 for Benedictine College’s graduating class in Atchison, Kansas. Let’s just say that the speech was close-minded and discriminatory — labeling gender roles, as well as describing Pride as a “deadly sin.”

More recently, Butker is yet again the topic of conversation on social media because he just got a drag makeover. The Instagram page @rupublicans posted the football player’s drag fantasy with the help of AI, and they absolutely slayed it with the caption, referencing his commencement speech.

“She’s stirring up a hornet’s nest of hate with her antiquated commencement speech that sounds like it was ghostwritten by a 1950s housewife. She’s out there shrieking that Pride Month is a ‘deadly sin,’ making even the Benedictine Sisters clutch their rosaries and whisper, “Girl, please,”” the post reads.

Butker’s drag name is Miss Anita Cuisinart Kickerella, who is described as “the reigning queen of close-mindedness.” @rupublicans concluded their caption, writing:

“Let’s hope the next time she casts a stone, it ricochets and knocks some common sense into her.”

And we say, AMEN to that!

You can check out Butker’s drag makeover here:

