Harrison Ford Reveals That This Actor Has a “Nice Member”

Harrison Ford made an appearance in ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ wherein he talked about his ‘Shrinking’ co-star Jason Segel.

Colbert brought up a recent headline, which claimed that Ford didn’t know Segel prior to working on their 2023 comedy-drama series. And to that, the 80-year-old actor responded:

“Not true.”

He then went on to explain that he watched his co-star’s 2008 rom-com film, ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ where he has a full-frontal scene. Ford further shared that a producer of ‘Shrinking’ asked what he thought of Segel, and he answered with two words, which made for an unforgettable response.

“Nice penis,” the ‘Indiana Jones’ actor said.

Colbert then asked,

“Does your knowledge of Jason Segel’s penis have anything to do with the name of the show, ‘Shrinking’?”

Ford jokingly checked if the question was on the host’s cue cards, which it wasn’t.

“You just made that up,” the actor commented.

Followed by:

“No… Nothing at all,” answering Colbert’s question.

You can watch the hilarious interview here:

Moreover, ‘Shrinking’s official synopsis reads:

“‘Shrinking’ follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.”

The series was released on January 27, and it is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.

