Harry Styles Addresses Rumors of Him Joining ‘Star Wars’

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles opened up about his upcoming films, acting career, relationships, and figuring out sexuality, among other topics about him.

The 28-year-old artist is starring in the 2022 movies ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman,’ which are scheduled to premiere at prestigious film festivals in Venice and Toronto. And since he’s been on a role with his acting career, there are rumors that he will be joining a future ‘Star Wars’ series.

To that, Styles responded,

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I’d imagine … false.”

He also revealed that he will be taking a hiatus from acting saying,

“I don’t imagine I’d do a movie for a while.”

Nothing to fret though as the “As It Was” singer assured that it is nothing final.

“I think there’ll be a time again when I’ll crave it. But when you’re making music, something’s happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing-nothing, waiting thing. Which if that’s the worst part, then it’s a pretty good job. But I don’t find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don’t think I’ll do it a lot,” Styles stated.

He also delved into the story of ‘My Policeman,’ which as per the film’s synopsis tells the story of:

“The titular lawman (Styles) as he embarks upon a relationship with a teacher (Emma Corrin), and maintains a secret affair with a museum curator (David Dawson) in 1950s Britain. Flash-forwarding to the 1990s, the film also charts the characters’ older selves (Linus Roache, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett) as they attempt to remedy [the] damage done in their past.”

Talking about the movie, Styles also tackled the topic of sexuality stating,

“It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal.’ I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.”

The English singer-songwriter then explained what ‘My Policeman’ is truly about for him.

“It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me,” Styles expressed.

