Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ Stars Win TIFF Tribute Actor Award

The cast of ‘My Policeman’ won this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Tribute Actor Award, which was the first time it was presented to an entire cast instead of an individual artist.

The upcoming romantic drama film is directed by Michael Grandage, and it is starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. ‘My Policeman’ is a movie adaptation of the 2012 romance novel written by Bethan Roberts.

The TIFF Tribute Actor Award started in 2019, and the previous winners later became the Oscar winners and contenders. In fact, Benedict Cumberbatch was one of them after starring in the Western drama film ‘The Power of the Dog’ in 2021.

The award will be presented to the cast of ‘My Policeman’ at an in-person gala fundraiser on September 11 at the Fairmont Royal York hotel. Furthermore, it will also be released in theaters on October 21, and it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4 as well.

According to the film’s synopsis as per Entertainment Weekly, ‘My Policeman’ tells the story of:

“the titular lawman (Styles) as he embarks upon a relationship with a teacher (Corrin), and maintains a secret affair with a museum curator (Dawson) in 1950s Britain. Flash-forwarding to the 1990s, the film also charts the characters’ older selves (Roache, McKee, Everett) as they attempt to remedy [the] damage done in their past.”

