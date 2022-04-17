Harry Styles Headlined Coachella With New Music and-Shania Twain!

This year’s Coachella roster packed everyone from Swedish House Mafia to Megan Thee Stallion to Phoebe Bridgers, but it is one of our favorite boy band alumni who during his own Friday evening set, brought in the fashion, the pride, and the surprises. Not only did Harry Styles perform hit tracks like “Watermelon Sugar” and the One Direction anthem “What Makes You Beautiful” to the roars of the crowd, but it was the new material-and surprise collaborator-that truly electrified the crowd during Styles’ headlining performance.

JSYK it took me like 5 mins to type this because my hands were shAKING @Harry_Styles 🥲❤️ #Coachella pic.twitter.com/xTAN0OXsJ8 — MTV (@MTV) April 16, 2022

Styles’ new song “Boyfriends’ is a guitar laden ballad, which he kicked off at Coachella simply saying “To Boyfriends everywhere, fuck you” to the roars of the crowd. Acoustic in its construction, Styles sang lyrics like “Boyfriends are they just pretending. They don’t know where it’s heading. And you know the games never ending. You, you lay with him as you stay in a daydream”. Styles also performed his brand new single titled “As It Was” a bass-heavy and dance-able anthem, while another new track (titled “Late Night Talking”) showcased Styles stretching his musical muscles, complete with full backing horns!

boyfriends – harry styles, full version (2 videos) pic.twitter.com/aj4mtdH9E6 — ً matt dinnadge lover (@aiwrrys) April 16, 2022

Music icon Shania Twain also took to the stage with Styles to “sing about love” as the two launched into a duet of Twain’s “You’re Still The One”. Before that though, they turned Twain’s smash hit “Man I Feel Like A Woman” on its ear together, as Styles, decked out in a glittering jumpsuit, had zero issue belting out Twain’s lyrics on men that simply don’t measure up, for a variety of reasons. Styles also paid a personal homage to Twain, telling her “In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash,” Styles said to Twain. “To you, to the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful. I’m so grateful you’re with us here tonight.”

You're Still The One – Full Version, Harry Styles & Shania Twain (2 videos) pic.twitter.com/YtMVrZzyvc — ً matt dinnadge lover (@aiwrrys) April 16, 2022

