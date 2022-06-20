Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out

Harry Styles is an out and proud ally for the LGBTQ+ community. He frequently waves the Pride flag at his shows to demonstrate his advocacy for the queer community. His own sexual identity has been questioned time and time again as he often breaks gender norms in fashion and offers “up to interpretation” lyrics.

Styles is also known for helping fans come out during his shows. This makes him truly stand out as an ally and its what makes him even sexier to queer and het fans alike!

In true Styles style, Pride month couldn’t come to an end before empowering another fan in their own coming out.

A video is going viral from a recent show at London’s Wembley Stadium depicting Styles using his platform to help an Italian fan, Mattia, be out and proud.

In the clip, the singer asks the fan for their sign and holds it up to the crowd. It reads “From Ono to Wembley: Help Me Come Out”. Styles asks the fan if they’re ready with, “So, you’d like the people of Wembley to bring you out?”

The crowd cheers on Styles’ openness as he grabs a Pride flag from the audience and begins to wave it around.

“When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out,” Styles says, “I think that’s how it works,” he joked.

“When this flag goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.”

As the crowd continues to cheer, Styles teases raising the flag — at one point joking, “Nope, still straight” while holding the flag below his waist. When he stops and holds the flag above his head, the fans cheer as Styles exclaims, “Congratulations — you are a free man” before blowing the newly out fan a kiss.