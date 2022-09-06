Harry Styles & Nick Kroll Celebrate ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ with a Kiss

“As It Was” singer Harry Styles is once again the topic of conversation all over Twitter after his little public display of affection with co-star Nick Kroll at the Venice Film Festival.

Their psychological thriller film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ received a standing ovation at the prestigious film festival, and the two actors shared a kiss to celebrate it. As expected, people are all over Twitter pouring out all their feels.

He kissed his co-star and got his butt touched. Harry Styles you're a whore <3 pic.twitter.com/YzovGJIYLa — franci (@dfnclssatellite) September 5, 2022

OH MY GOD HARRY KISSED NICK KROLL#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/wkKAyGQ5bR — Mackenzie ¹ᴰ | misses Scylla 🧙🏻‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 (@abnormallykenz) September 5, 2022

AINT NO WAY HARRY STYLES KISSED NICK KROLL GOD I LOVE THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/etma5oEaOi — marcella (@killnmeslowcth) September 5, 2022

Now, here’s a clear video of their viral kiss…

Their chemistry is UNREAL, to be honest.

Harry Styles and Nick Kroll at the world premiere of DON’T WORRY DARLING in Venice. pic.twitter.com/UhmlkC3LMi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 5, 2022

Prior to its Venice Film Festival world premiere, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has been surrounded by controversies, which made the press conference predictably awkward. The movie’s director Olivia Wilde attempted to sidestep the topic by commending female lead Florence Pugh.

“[Florence Pugh] a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film,” the 38-year-old actress and filmmaker stated.

Pugh was not able to attend the press conference, but she arrived while it was being held, and was able to walk the red carpet.

Furthermore, Wilde refused to talk about the controversies expressing,

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Moving on to the film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on September 23, 2022.

