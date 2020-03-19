Harry Styles Poses for Beauty Papers Magazine Photo Shoot

Harry Styles created a break the internet moment on Tuesday. The singer is on the cover of British magazine Beauty Papers April issue. The cover, shot by photographer Casper Jensen, shows Styles sitting in a chair wearing only fishnet stockings and loafers.

Demand for the April issue was so great, it caused problems in processing orders on the magazine’s website.

Beautiful People, our website as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please hold tight… Thank you. — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

Beautiful People, thank you for your patience. We are experiencing problems with credit card payments, please purchase the magazine using PayPal on our site. — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

Thank you for you patience. We can confirm that unless notified otherwise, your order has been successful! Due to the high demand on our website, it is taking longer than usual to process order confirmations. Please bare with us. #TreatPeopleWithKindness #beautypapers — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

Beautiful People, Thank you for your overwhelming support and apologies for website problems due to such high demand! Confirmation emails are on the way and magazines will shortly follow. All 5 magazine covers include a poster as well as Harry Styles imagery inside. #beautypapers — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

The photo spread, which is branded with #treatpeoplewithkindness, also featured Styles in a Gucci suit and a behind the scenes video.

Source: Beauty Papers Instagram Page