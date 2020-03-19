HOT

Harry Styles Poses for Beauty Papers Magazine Photo Shoot

Harry Styles in Photo for Beauty Papers Magazine (Photo Credit: Gucci Official Twitter Page)

Harry Styles created a break the internet moment on Tuesday.  The singer is on the cover of British magazine Beauty Papers April issue.  The cover, shot by photographer Casper Jensen, shows Styles sitting in a chair wearing only fishnet stockings and loafers.  

 

Demand for the April issue was so great, it caused problems in processing orders on the magazine’s website.

The photo spread, which is branded with #treatpeoplewithkindness, also featured Styles in a Gucci suit and a behind the scenes video.

What do you think of the photos? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Beauty Papers Instagram Page

 

 

 

