Harry Styles Receives His First Acting Award with ‘My Policeman’ Cast

Harrys Styles’ romance drama film ‘My Policeman’ recently had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it received a great standing ovation from the audience.

Aside from the wild response, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter also received his first acting award together with the ‘My Policeman’ cast including director Michael Grandage and co-stars Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

“Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it,” Styles expressed after receiving the TIFF Tribute award for Best Performance.

In the 2022 romance drama film, the “As It Was” singer plays the role of a closeted police officer, Tom, who is caught up in a love triangle between a teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) during the 1950s when homosexuality was forbidden in Britain.

Moreover, people on Twitter are raving about Styles’ portrayal in ‘My Policeman,’ saying that his performance was “daring,” and some of them even claimed that it is his “best film performance yet.”

‘My Policeman’ is showing in selected theaters on October 21, and it is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.

