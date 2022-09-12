Harry Styles Receives His First Acting Award with ‘My Policeman’ Cast

Harrys Styles’ romance drama film ‘My Policeman’ recently had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it received a great standing ovation from the audience.

Aside from the wild response, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter also received his first acting award together with the ‘My Policeman’ cast including director Michael Grandage and co-stars Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

The ensemble cast of @MichaelGrandage’s MY POLICEMAN, @Harry_Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, accept the #TIFFTribute Award for Performance, presented by @PolestarCars. #TIFF22 📸: Getty/ Unique Nicole pic.twitter.com/AB8DCs4EcS — TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 12, 2022

“Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it,” Styles expressed after receiving the TIFF Tribute award for Best Performance.

In the 2022 romance drama film, the “As It Was” singer plays the role of a closeted police officer, Tom, who is caught up in a love triangle between a teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) during the 1950s when homosexuality was forbidden in Britain.

He is an eloquent human. When he babbles it's not because he can't find the words. #mypoliceman is going to be the end of me. I'm so so so proud of Harry. pic.twitter.com/uqIfrlAVe3 — Kiki⚓️M A R R I E D🏠🏡🍓🌻🍾 (@harrylouisworld) September 12, 2022

Moreover, people on Twitter are raving about Styles’ portrayal in ‘My Policeman,’ saying that his performance was “daring,” and some of them even claimed that it is his “best film performance yet.”

Michael Grandage’s #MyPoliceman is a beautifully rendered & heartbreakingly melancholic look at the rigidity of masculinity & sexuality in the ’50s. Harry Styles deliver his best acting performance, and the ensemble cast—especially Emma Corrin & David Dawson—is excellent. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/XaUL3l6tS9 — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) September 12, 2022

#MyPoliceman REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. BRUTAL. GAY. Harry Styles gives everything in the performance of a lifetime. You will cry… WOW. This isn’t just another drama, it’s one of the BEST movies ever made! Great music too. A fitting end, while also setting up what’s next. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/ihwzWvjScN — watching as intended (@theatomchode) September 11, 2022

Haven't stopped thinking about Harry Styles and his performance in #MyPoliceman. It's arresting and simply beautiful. The film is devastating and heartbreaking. Great ensemble performances especially from Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett. That end scene though. pic.twitter.com/MuwKXQJZAb — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) September 12, 2022

MY POLICEMAN evoked so much passion & sadness. Harry Styles gave a daring performance. I didn’t expect him to be that good, but he was really really good in this film. He’s steadily getting there, acting-wise. Emma Corrin was also quite terrific.#MyPoliceman #HarryStyles #TIFF pic.twitter.com/Mm7Sk7Fk0k — Rama's Screen @ TIFF '22 (@RamasScreen) September 12, 2022

I liked a lot of MY POLICEMAN and it's affecting story of forbidden love. Slow burn but packs a wallop by the end. Harry Styles' best film performance yet. Emma Corrin is best in show. Love the score by Steven Price. #TIFF22 #MyPoliceman pic.twitter.com/dUn5GopX0G — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 12, 2022

‘My Policeman’ is showing in selected theaters on October 21, and it is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.

